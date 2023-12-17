Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Sells 19 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 3.3% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,479.12 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,907.38 and a 12 month high of $3,495.00. The stock has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,052.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,972.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,362.88.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

