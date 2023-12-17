Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $187.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.36. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $165.84 and a 12 month high of $192.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

