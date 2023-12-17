Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 3.8% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 70.6% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 11.7% in the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Broadcom by 40.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 301,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,234,000 after buying an additional 87,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 16.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $1,129.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $926.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $881.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $540.91 and a 1-year high of $1,149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $466.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.