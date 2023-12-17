Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Short Interest Down 6.1% in November

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 277,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $33,932,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 1,335.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 378,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 224.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after acquiring an additional 320,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $89.18. The company had a trading volume of 658,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $72.26 and a twelve month high of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day moving average of $87.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.18 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

Get Our Latest Report on HAE

About Haemonetics

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.