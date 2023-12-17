Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Short Interest Update

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Haemonetics Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:HAE traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.18. The company had a trading volume of 658,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,485. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. Haemonetics has a one year low of $72.26 and a one year high of $95.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.19.
Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.18 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research cut their target price on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.
View Our Latest Stock Report on HAE
About Haemonetics
Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.
