Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Short Interest Update

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Haemonetics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.18. The company had a trading volume of 658,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,485. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. Haemonetics has a one year low of $72.26 and a one year high of $95.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.18 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Haemonetics by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Haemonetics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research cut their target price on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HAE

About Haemonetics

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.