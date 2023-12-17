Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,280 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1,306.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 43.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 9.5% during the third quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $103.32 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.43 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $284.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

