Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.5% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 19.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $203.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.60.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

