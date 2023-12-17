Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Grows Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SMH opened at $174.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.07. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $175.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.