Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises 1.9% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $119.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.13 and its 200-day moving average is $127.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

