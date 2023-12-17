Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $700,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,256,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,723,000 after purchasing an additional 83,563 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VB stock opened at $210.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $213.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

