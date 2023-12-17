Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 16.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 7.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Novartis by 252.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Novartis by 5.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NYSE NVS opened at $97.40 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $206.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average of $99.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

