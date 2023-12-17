Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,534,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 399,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 44,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $86.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

