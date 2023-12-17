Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases 2,959 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.9% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $55.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

