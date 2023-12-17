Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases 69 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $178.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $180.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.