Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $89.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.33. The firm has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

