Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $36,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

