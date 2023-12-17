Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 3,433 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Paychex by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after buying an additional 4,253,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Paychex by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after buying an additional 2,528,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,283,000 after buying an additional 328,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,619,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,507,000 after buying an additional 297,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Paychex by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after buying an additional 6,087,596 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $126.84 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Barclays raised Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Paychex

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

