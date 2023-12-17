Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 404 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 4.8% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Barclays cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

