Halma (LON:HLMA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,116.34

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,116.34 ($26.57) and traded as high as GBX 2,282 ($28.65). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,261 ($28.38), with a volume of 1,204,361 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLMA. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,425 ($30.44) price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,295 ($28.81) price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,230 ($27.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,999.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,114.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,588.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.41 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Halma’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

In other Halma news, insider Steve Gunning purchased 1,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,934 ($24.28) per share, with a total value of £29,996.34 ($37,655.46). 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

