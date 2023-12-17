Halpern Financial Inc. Has $183,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

CSCO opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.37. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,538 shares of company stock worth $1,465,217. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

