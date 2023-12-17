Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Short Interest Update

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,220,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 49,230,000 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,365,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,929 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,171,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,358,000 after purchasing an additional 96,636 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,516,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,284,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.59. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

