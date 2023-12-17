Harbor Group Inc. Acquires 699 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.5% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $23.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $24.40.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

