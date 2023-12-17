Harbor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 18.0% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $31,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,017,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,872,000 after acquiring an additional 170,041 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,483,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,874,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,546,000 after acquiring an additional 186,037 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after acquiring an additional 155,398 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $274.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.01. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $278.00.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

