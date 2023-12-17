Harbor Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.3% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after buying an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,090,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,118,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

