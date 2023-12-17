Harbor Group Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 6.1% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Swmg LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 152,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $64.49 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average of $60.95.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.