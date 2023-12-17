Harbor Group Inc. Makes New $346,000 Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 86,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.88 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

