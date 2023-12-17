Harbor Group Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF makes up 3.5% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc. owned about 1.18% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLY. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RLY opened at $27.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $541.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $29.10.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

