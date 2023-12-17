Harbor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $99.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.95. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

