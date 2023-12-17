Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 6,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HROW

Insider Transactions at Harrow Health

Institutional Trading of Harrow Health

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 14,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $205,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,614,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,945,349.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 14,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $205,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,614,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,945,349.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark L. Baum bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $60,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,022,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,406,213.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HROW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harrow Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Harrow Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 740,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Harrow Health by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 94,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Harrow Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Price Performance

Shares of Harrow Health stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 724,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,644. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.94 million, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 0.28. Harrow Health has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Harrow Health will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harrow Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.