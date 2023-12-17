Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 6,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HROW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harrow Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Harrow Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 740,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Harrow Health by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 94,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Harrow Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Harrow Health stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 724,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,644. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.94 million, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 0.28. Harrow Health has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.
Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Harrow Health will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
