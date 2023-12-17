Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HWBK shares. TheStreet downgraded Hawthorn Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HWBK stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $151.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,475.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 99.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter worth $238,000. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.