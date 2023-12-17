HC Wainwright Cuts DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Price Target to $13.25

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $13.25 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DRDGOLD’s FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of DRDGOLD stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Creative Planning grew its position in DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 16.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

