HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after buying an additional 1,843,887 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,591,000 after buying an additional 934,406 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 2.0 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $270.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HCA. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.