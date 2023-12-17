HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Raised by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,466 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $45,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.62.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $270.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

