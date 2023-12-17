H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 1.0 %

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.94. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $400.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.61 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 38.97%. Research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 169.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,955,000 after acquiring an additional 568,416 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth about $17,019,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,810,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,589,000 after buying an additional 287,077 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 238,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 165,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

