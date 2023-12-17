Head to Head Contrast: H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) versus Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Free Report) and Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares H2O Innovation and Severn Trent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H2O Innovation $189.12 million 1.48 -$970,000.00 ($0.01) -312.01 Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A $0.82 40.48

Severn Trent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than H2O Innovation. H2O Innovation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Severn Trent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H2O Innovation 0 0 3 0 3.00 Severn Trent 1 4 2 0 2.14

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for H2O Innovation and Severn Trent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

H2O Innovation currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.18%. Given H2O Innovation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe H2O Innovation is more favorable than Severn Trent.

Profitability

This table compares H2O Innovation and Severn Trent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H2O Innovation -0.68% 5.82% 2.73% Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Severn Trent shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of H2O Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

H2O Innovation beats Severn Trent on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc. designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants. Its products include the FiberFlex open-source technologies for water treatment systems; the flexMBR for wastewater treatment systems; SILO system for wastewater and water reuse treatment; and FlexBox, a mobile fleet of water and wastewater treatment systems, such as containerized ultrafiltration or reverse osmosis (RO) systems. The company also offers specialty chemicals, consumables, and specialized products for the water industry, including RO membrane chemicals, such as antiscalants, flocculants, biocides, and cleaning chemicals; corrosion resistant equipment for desalination plants; flexible grooved-end couplings, fiberglass reinforced polyester cartridge filter housings, self-cleaning disc and screen filters, bag filters, cartridges, and strainers; and maple farming equipment. In addition, it operates, maintains, and repairs water and wastewater treatment systems, distribution equipment, and associated assets. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Quebec City, Canada. As of December 8, 2023, H2O Innovation Inc. was taken private.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses. The Business Services segment generates renewable energy from anaerobic digestion, hydropower, wind turbines, and solar panels; property development; and offers affinity products and search services. It also provides services to municipal and industrial clients, including the Ministry of Defence and the Coal Authority for design, build, and operation of water and wastewater treatment facilities and networks. Severn Trent PLC was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Coventry, the United Kingdom.

