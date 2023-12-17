Head to Head Survey: Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) and Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and Perimeter Medical Imaging AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -452.72% -63.57% -50.13% Perimeter Medical Imaging AI N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Profound Medical and Perimeter Medical Imaging AI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $6.68 million 30.46 -$28.67 million ($1.39) -6.85 Perimeter Medical Imaging AI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Profound Medical.

35.9% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Profound Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Profound Medical and Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 2 0 1 2.67 Perimeter Medical Imaging AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profound Medical currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 44.43%. Given Profound Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Perimeter Medical Imaging AI.

Summary

Profound Medical beats Perimeter Medical Imaging AI on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical

(Get Free Report)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum. The company also offers Sonalleve, which combines real-time MRI and thermometry for the treatment of uterine fibroids, palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, and osteoid osteoma. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

(Get Free Report)

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional of tissues down to 2 mm dept. This OCT imaging system consists of S-series OCT and B-series OCT. It also offers ImgAssist, an artificial intelligence technology that enhances the efficiency of image review and be an additional powerful tool when combined with Perimeter OCT to aid physicians with real-time margin visualization and assessment to improve surgical outcomes for patients and reducing the likelihood of needing additional surgeries. In addition, the company offers proprietary image library and consumable specimen containers to hospitals and cancer surgery centers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.