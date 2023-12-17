HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) and FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) Critical Review

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) and FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HealthEquity and FiscalNote, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 0 7 0 3.00 FiscalNote 0 1 4 0 2.80

HealthEquity currently has a consensus target price of $83.14, indicating a potential upside of 33.16%. FiscalNote has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 495.24%. Given FiscalNote’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than HealthEquity.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

HealthEquity has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FiscalNote has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HealthEquity and FiscalNote’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $861.75 million 6.22 -$26.14 million $0.34 183.65 FiscalNote $129.83 million 1.05 -$218.26 million ($0.80) -1.31

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than FiscalNote. FiscalNote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthEquity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and FiscalNote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity 3.00% 5.89% 3.72% FiscalNote -97.67% -89.16% -24.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.5% of HealthEquity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of FiscalNote shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of HealthEquity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.8% of FiscalNote shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HealthEquity beats FiscalNote on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. HealthEquity, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. The company is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

