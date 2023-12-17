HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the November 15th total of 229,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HSTM. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

HealthStream Stock Down 0.2 %

HealthStream stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 432,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,062. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $781.96 million, a PE ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.62 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

