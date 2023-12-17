HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Short Interest Update

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the November 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 310,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEI traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.85. 699,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.16. HEICO has a 1-year low of $147.69 and a 1-year high of $186.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get HEICO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.27.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,434,000 after purchasing an additional 40,452 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,198,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,004,000 after purchasing an additional 44,873 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 336.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after buying an additional 268,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,332,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.