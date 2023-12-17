Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Helix BioPharma Stock Down 4.5 %

HBP stock opened at C$0.21 on Friday. Helix BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 773.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.62.

Helix BioPharma Company Profile

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with University Hospital Tuebingen to assess the therapeutic response of L-DOS47 in cancer models expressing CEACAM6, with advanced preclinical metabolic imaging.

