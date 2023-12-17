Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.
Helix BioPharma Stock Down 4.5 %
HBP stock opened at C$0.21 on Friday. Helix BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 773.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.62.
Helix BioPharma Company Profile
