Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $922.10

Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 922.10 ($11.58) and traded as high as GBX 989.60 ($12.42). Henderson Opportunities shares last traded at GBX 979 ($12.29), with a volume of 20,395 shares trading hands.

Henderson Opportunities Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 922.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 940.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. The stock has a market cap of £77.34 million, a PE ratio of -468.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Henderson Opportunities Company Profile

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

