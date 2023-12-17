Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $922.10

Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 922.10 ($11.58) and traded as high as GBX 989.60 ($12.42). Henderson Opportunities shares last traded at GBX 979 ($12.29), with a volume of 20,395 shares trading hands.
Henderson Opportunities Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 922.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 940.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. The stock has a market cap of £77.34 million, a PE ratio of -468.42 and a beta of 1.22.
Henderson Opportunities Company Profile
Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
