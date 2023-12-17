Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 887,800 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the November 15th total of 966,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 9.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 108.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 20,374 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $3,189,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $145.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.95 and a 200-day moving average of $124.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.41. Herc has a 1-year low of $93.97 and a 1-year high of $162.46.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.10). Herc had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herc will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

