Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Down 6.6% in November

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 444,700 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the November 15th total of 476,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 242,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Heritage Commerce Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. 644,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,171. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $47.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

HTBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 66.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 84,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth $1,046,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 279.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 23.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Articles

