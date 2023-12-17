Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.35

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.35 and traded as high as C$15.46. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$15.46, with a volume of 6,630 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.90.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$520.23 million, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.51, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of C$141.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 0.9870968 earnings per share for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

