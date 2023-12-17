Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Short Interest Update

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hexagon Composites ASA Stock Performance
HXGCF stock remained flat at $2.25 during midday trading on Friday. Hexagon Composites ASA has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $3.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49.
About Hexagon Composites ASA
