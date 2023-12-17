Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Short Interest Update

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hexagon Composites ASA Stock Performance

HXGCF stock remained flat at $2.25 during midday trading on Friday. Hexagon Composites ASA has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $3.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49.

Get Hexagon Composites ASA alerts:

About Hexagon Composites ASA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems in Norway, Europe, North America, South-East Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, Hexagon Digital Wave, and Hexagon Purus.

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.