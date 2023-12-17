Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Short Interest Update

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hexagon Composites ASA Price Performance
Hexagon Composites ASA stock remained flat at $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.
Hexagon Composites ASA Company Profile
