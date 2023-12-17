Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Short Interest Update

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hexagon Composites ASA Price Performance

Hexagon Composites ASA stock remained flat at $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

Hexagon Composites ASA Company Profile

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems in Norway, Europe, North America, South-East Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, Hexagon Digital Wave, and Hexagon Purus.

