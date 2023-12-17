HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Short Interest Down 6.3% in November

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 696,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 276,354 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 607.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period.

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of HPKEW traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. 10,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $23.01.

About HighPeak Energy

highpeak energy, inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the united states. its primary assets are located in howard county of the midland basin, texas. the company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in fort worth, texas.

