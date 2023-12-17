HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:HIVE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,129,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,102. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $331.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.44. HIVE Digital Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 174.73% and a negative return on equity of 61.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 786.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 158.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.