HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Update

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on HLS Therapeutics from C$15.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on HLTRF
HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance
HLS Therapeutics Company Profile
HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HLS Therapeutics
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.