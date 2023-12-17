HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Update

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on HLS Therapeutics from C$15.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS HLTRF remained flat at $2.74 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.68.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also

