HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Update

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of HMN Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 88.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HMN Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of HMN Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of HMN Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMN Financial Trading Up 4.4 %

HMNF stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.97. 9,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,211. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24. HMN Financial has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $107.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.12.

HMN Financial Announces Dividend

HMN Financial ( NASDAQ:HMNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 13.99%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.13%.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

